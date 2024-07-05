Shmyhal’s resignation will lead to resignation of entire Cabinet. This is impossible by law, - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

During martial law, the entire Cabinet of Ministers cannot be dismissed by law. The likely resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will automatically lead to the resignation of the entire government.

This was stated by MP from the "Servant of the People" party, member of the Defence Committee of the Parliament Fedir Venislavskyi on "Radio Liberty", Censor.NET reports.

He explained that Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Regime of Martial Law" prohibits the termination of powers, including those of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Therefore, Venislavskyi noted, without changes to the legislation, there are currently no legal possibilities for Shmyhal's dismissal.

"That is, I do not see any legal mechanisms for implementing such a hypothetical scenario without amending the legislation of Ukraine," the MP said.

Venislavskyi stressed that "the resignation of the Prime Minister will automatically lead to the resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers".

Since the government cannot be dismissed under martial law, Shmyhal's resignation is also impossible.

"When a particular minister writes a letter of resignation or the Prime Minister submits a motion to that effect, we consider it, but the powers of the full Cabinet of Ministers cannot be terminated by law," the "servant of the people" added.

At the same time, the MP announced "point decisions" to dismiss several ministers whose performance raises questions.

Earlier, Voice MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that a complete change of the Cabinet of Ministers is expected in the near future. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and a number of other ministers may be dismissed.

"The Ukrainska Pravda" media outlet, citing sources close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote that the head of state was "tired" of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and was likely planning to dismiss him.