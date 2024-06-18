Cabinet of Ministers extends range of persons eligible to receive one-time financial aid in case of death of serviceman

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for the appointment and payment of one-time financial aid in the event of the death of servicemen.

This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

Servicemen will have the opportunity to make a will in the event of their death, specifying the circle of persons who will be entitled to receive one-time financial aid, with the determination of the shares of this aid in percentage terms.

The circle of persons entitled to receive one-time financial aid has been extended:

a woman (man) who lived with a serviceman without registering a marriage;

grandchildren of the deceased serviceman provided that their parents are deceased;

children born after the death of a serviceman.

The Law defines the circle of persons entitled to receive one-time financial aid in the event of the death of the above-mentioned category of persons in the absence of a personal order, as well as those entitled to receive one-time financial aid, regardless of the presence or absence of a personal order.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers dismisses Naiiem from post of head of State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure

The Law establishes the procedure for the distribution of shares of one-time financial aid in case one of the persons entitled to the aid refuses to receive his/her share.

The law prohibits refusal to appoint and receive one-time financial assistance on behalf of minors, minor children of the deceased person, as well as incapacitated persons and persons whose civil capacity is limited.

The list of cases in which the one-time financial aid is not paid has been supplemented, etc.

Payments in case of death of a serviceman

The relatives of a soldier killed in the war since February 24, 2022, may receive a one-time payment of UAH 15 million from the state. A similar amount is provided for in case of death of a soldier within a year after being injured at the front.