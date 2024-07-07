OSGT "Khortytsia" on situation after withdrawal of AFU from "Kanal" district in Chasiv Yar: Emphasis is shifting closer to Toretsk direction

After our defenders withdrew from the "Kanal" micro-district in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, the occupiers continued their assaults, but the focus shifted closer to Toretsk.

This was stated by the speaker of the "Khortytsia" operational and strategic group of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the situation in Chasiv Yar has changed only in the sense that in order to preserve the lives and health of the military, a decision was made to withdraw and leave the ruins.

And now the active assault actions of the enemy continue in this direction," the speaker noted.

In particular, last day the Defense Forces stopped 11 attacks, before that - 9 attacks. Today, the enemy continues to try to dislodge the defenders in the direction of Chasovoy Yar, Ivanivskoye, and in the area of ​​Klishchiivka.

Read more: About 82 thousand people lost by Russian army in three months in eastern direction- "Khortytsia" OSGT

"The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces. The bulk of the shelling falls precisely on the southern part of Chasovoy Yar. 32 enemy assaults were carried out in this direction, 5 on the city. Enemy aviation was active, but the emphasis is shifting closer to the Toretsky direction," Voloshyn added.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", the Russian Federation lost about 5,000 soldiers storming one district of Chasiv Yar. It was also reported there that the Armed Forces had withdrawn from the "Kanal" micro-district in Chasiv Yar.

For your attention, the film of the 24th Brigade: How the evacuation of the wounded from hell took place on the "Kanal" in Chasiv Yar.