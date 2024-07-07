Orban announces new "unexpected meetings" after visit to Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, after his visit to dictator Vladimir Putin, announced "similar unexpected meetings" that could take place next week.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.

Orban called it "extraordinary" that he was holding talks with Putin, "at least because you can imagine what he controls".

"You mentioned the warheads, but there is also the territory, the population and the huge natural resources they have. So it's a real empire. One person is running a real empire," Orban said.

According to him, the trip to Putin was organised in the utmost secrecy. Orban added that he kept it secret "as long as he could".

He also said that "similar unexpected meetings" could take place next week, but did not specify with whom.

Orban's visit to Moscow

On 5 July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements about Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he stressed that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far apart".

In turn, a number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They stressed that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

Before his visit to Moscow, Orban visited Kyiv. On 2 July, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.