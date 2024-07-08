Consequences of damage to ammunition depot in Voronezh region of Russian Federation. SATELLITE PHOTOS

Satellite images of the aftermath of a fire at an ammunition depot near the village of Pogorelovka and the village of Sergeevka in the Podgorsky district of Voronezh region have been released.

According to Censor.NET, Radio Liberty reports.

As a reminder, the fire occurred after an attack by Ukrainian drones. According to local authorities, all of them were shot down, but the wreckage fell on an outbuilding, causing it to catch fire. Later, however, the governor of Voronezh Region, Alexander Gusev, announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the area of the attack and the evacuation of residents.

Watch more: Russian 2C7 "Pion" SPG was hit on territory of Russia in Belgorod region. VIDEO