Air Force: 30 out of 38 enemy missiles are destroyed

At about 10 am on 8 July 2024, Russian troops launched a combined missile strike on Ukraine using air, sea, and land-based missiles.

This was announced on Telegram channel of the Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

What did the enemy use to hit Ukraine?

In total, according to preliminary data, Russian war criminals fired 38 missiles of various types:

1 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aerial ballistic missile;

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

1 3M22 Zircon cruise missile;

13 X-101 cruise missiles;

14 Kalibr cruise missiles;

2 X-22 cruise missiles;

3 X-59/X-69 guided missiles.

Read more: We need quick decisions from allies on air defence, - Umierov on Russian attack on 8 July

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

Air defence managed to destroy 30 enemy missiles:

1 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

11 X-101 cruise missiles;

12 Kalibr cruise missiles;

3 X-59/X-69 guided missiles.

"Another terrorist attack on peaceful cities. Ukraine is in mourning. Condolences to the families of the victims and the injured.

The world must respond firmly to this crime. And there should be no discussions about whether it is possible to strike military targets on the territory of Russia. We will take revenge for every Ukrainian," Oleshchuk adds.