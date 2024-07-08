Ukraine initiates convening emergency meeting of UN Security Council in response to Russia’s massive attack, - Zelenskyy

Due to the Russian strikes on 8 July on civilian infrastructure, including a children's hospital, Ukraine is initiating an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

According to Censor.NET, citing hromadske, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing in Warsaw.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine "will definitely respond to the non-humans from Russia" and restore the infrastructure damaged during the massive rocket attack on 8 July.

"Everyone who suffered is now being provided with the necessary assistance. And we must all work together to bring Russia to justice for terror and Putin for the order to strike," the head of state said.

He added that Russia can only be forced to peace.

Donald Tusk noted that "there are no words or political declarations" that would allow expressing all the solidarity with Ukraine, which has been proving its heroism for many months.

Missile attack on Ukraine on 8 July

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on the morning of 8 July, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv. A missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said.

The Russian attack damaged the hospital's buildings, destroyed some of the medical facility's buildings, and smashed windows and glass. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating theatres.

As reported, in the morning of 8 July, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main impact on Kyiv and Dnipro. 11 people were killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 17 in Kyiv. 112 people were wounded: 62 in the Dnipropetrovsk region; 48 in the capital; 2 in the Kyiv region.