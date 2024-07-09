Massive Russian attack on capital: 57 people are hospitalised, 5 are seriously injured

Ambulance crews from Okhmatdyt hospital transferred 94 children to other medical facilities. Of these, 8 were injured.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klytschko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

In addition, as noted, 57 people (all adults) are currently in municipal hospitals. 5 of them are in serious condition.

According to the forensic examination, 26 people died as a result of yesterday's enemy attack. Among them are three children (according to the KCMA, 4 children were killed - Ed.).

Massive shelling of Ukraine on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, they fired at Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket hit a business and residential buildings. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location, and a multi-storey building in the other. One person has been reported dead and one injured.