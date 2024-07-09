Russians killed 10-year-old Maksym, 9-year-old Anastasia and their mother Zoriana Symaniuk in Kyiv. PHOTO

During yesterday's massive attack on Kyiv, a 10-year-old boy, Maksym Symaniuk, as well as his mother and sister, were killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official page of the Ukrainian Karate Federation.

The boy, as noted, attended a karate section.

"Maksym Symaniuk. On July 8, a Russian missile killed him, his mother and sister in their home. Maxim is 10 years old forever.

Our sincere condolences to his father and to the Champion club, where Maksym Symaniuk trained," the post reads.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, at Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine,Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket hit a business and a residential area. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location and a multi-storey building in the other. One person was reported dead and one injured.