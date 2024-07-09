China reacts to Russian strike on Okhmatdyt, calls on Ukraine and Russia to "restraint"

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian voiced Beijing's position on the Russian missile strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on July 8.

He said this during a briefing, answering the question about China's reaction to the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt, Censor.NET reports.

"China's position on the Ukrainian issue (as the Chinese authorities call the Russian-Ukrainian war - ed.) is consistent and clear, and all stakeholders should responsibly contribute to de-escalating the situation to create conditions for an early ceasefire and a political settlement of the crisis," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

In addition, Lin Jian emphasized the importance of adhering to the "three principles of de-escalation": to prevent the expansion of hostilities, avoid their escalation, and prevent the involvement of other states in the conflict.

"All parties must show calm and restraint and refrain from actions that could lead to further escalation of the situation," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

Read more: Death toll from 8 July missile attack in Kyiv rises to 33

Russian attack on Okhmatdyt on July 8

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are people under the rubble of the hospital building. As of 12.00 on 8 July, the exact number of injured and dead is unknown.

As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Russian strike damaged the toxicology and oncology departments, intensive care and operating rooms.

More than 600 patients were evacuated from Okhmatdyt, the largest multidisciplinary children's hospital in Ukraine, 100 of them to other hospitals, and 50 people were injured, including 7 children.

As of 9 July, emergency and rescue operations at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv have been completed: 2 people were killed and 32 injured.