Orban reacts to attack on Okhmatdyt, calls for Russia and Ukraine to be urged to hold peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted to the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv on July 8. The politician did not directly condemn Russia for another war crime.

Orban published his comment on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday's tragic and disgusting attack in Kyiv proves that our fears were justified: as expected, the brutality of the Russian-Ukrainian war has reached a new level," Orban said in a post.

The head of the Hungarian government also recalled his "peacekeeping mission." He also called on world leaders to "abandon their military policy and instead create a policy of peace to guide Russia and Ukraine to a ceasefire and peace talks."

"This is the only way to avoid further bloodshed," Orban added.

Orban's visits to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing

Orban visited Kyiv on July 2. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. After that, the Hungarian prime minister traveled to Russia, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on July 5. A number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They emphasized that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

On Monday, July 8, Orban arrived in Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.