NATO summit will further strengthen Ukraine’s ties with Alliance on path to membership - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the NATO summit will strengthen Ukraine's ties with the Alliance on its path to membership.

He said this at a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Blinken assured that in the coming days at the summit, the allies will demonstrate support for Ukraine's efforts to counter Russian aggression.

"The summit will further strengthen Ukraine's ties with NATO on the path to membership. We have done a lot of work in recent weeks and months. And at the summit, you will see a very strong package of support for Ukraine," the US Secretary of State announced.

According to him, the allies will continue to make efforts to ensure that Ukraine stands strong militarily, economically, and democratically.

Blinken emphasized that a strong and successful Ukraine is the best response to the Kremlin's aggression.

He also mentioned yesterday's Russian attack and recalled his visit to Okhmatdyt two years ago.

According to him, this attack only emphasized the need to remain committed to supporting Ukraine and its defense capabilities.

