3 119 24
Norway will provide Ukraine with 6 F-16 fighter jets. First - by end of 2024, - Prime Minister Støre
Norway has decided to send six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The first aircraft will arrive in 2024.
This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Censor.NET reports citing VG.
According to him, Ukraine's ability to defend itself against air attacks is crucial for its defence against Russia.
"Norway has decided to provide six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. We plan to start deliveries in 2024," Støre said.
Ukrainian pilots and technicians are currently undergoing training.
Earlier, Norway did not name the number of aircraft to be transferred to Ukraine under the 2023 decision.
Denmark is expected to send 19 planes, the Netherlands has promised 24, and Belgium recently announced that it will give Kyiv 30 planes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password