In recent months, Russian army has suffered largest losses since beginning of full-scale invasion - British intelligence

In April and May 2024, the average daily combat losses of the Russian army increased to the highest level for the entire period of the war.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a British intelligence report.

In total, over the past two months, Russia has probably lost more than 70,000 people killed and wounded.

The increase in casualties reflects Russia's opening of a new front in the Kharkiv region while maintaining the same pace of offensive operations along the entire front, British intelligence notes.

"While this new approach has increased pressure on the front line, effective Ukrainian defences and a lack of Russian training have reduced Russia's ability to exploit any tactical gains despite attempts to stretch the front line further," the report said.

According to British intelligence, Russian troop casualties are likely to exceed an average of 1,000 per day over the next two months as Russia continues to try to outnumber Ukrainian positions.

As a reminder, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, more than 1,000 Russian soldiers were killed over the past day.

