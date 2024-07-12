Denmark and Luxembourg donate €2 million worth of network equipment to Ukraine as part of IT coalition

Thanks to the contributions of Luxembourg and Denmark to the IT coalition, Ukraine has received network equipment and ancillary licenses worth more than 2 million euros.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that this equipment will increase the capacity of data centers and cyber defense of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The cyber defense specialists of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine protect information and communication systems and networks from cyber attacks. The new batch of equipment will improve the protection of our networks and facilitate the implementation of a number of information systems - this is one of our priorities. We continue to work for technological superiority over the enemy," commented Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformation Kateryna Chernohorenko.

Read more: Strikes by Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets deep into territory of Russian Federation must comply with international law. Everything depends on circumstances - Prime Minister of Denmark Frederiksen

The MoD press service noted that the IT Coalition, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, had previously donated laptops, monitors and other communications equipment worth 900,000 euros to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the IT Coalition has already provided over EUR 5 million in assistance to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Defense Forces to build IT infrastructure, including contributions from the UK, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg and bilateral assistance from Canada.

Read more: Denmark should give Ukraine all its air defense - Prime Minister Frederiksen

Reference.

The IT Coalition is an ad hoc group of states within the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) led by Estonia and Luxembourg.

The purpose of the IT Coalition is to build a secure and reliable IT infrastructure for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which will allow Ukraine to be more effective on the battlefield, promote transparent management of defense resources and ensure more efficient use of capabilities. The total amount of the listed and announced contributions of the IT Coalition member countries is about 60 million euros.