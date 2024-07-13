Budanov on threat of offensive by Russian troops from North: There are problems, they are getting worse

Currently, the threat of an offensive by Russian troops in the North really exists, the situation has a tendency to escalate.

The head of the Defence Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, told about this in an interview with NV publication, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Obozrevatel".

He noted that the offensive from the north is already underway, but did not specify whether it was in the Sumy region or the Chernihiv region, so as not to provoke panic.

You see, this is a somewhat anecdotal situation for me. Because when everyone shouted that there would be an attack from the north for two years, we said that it would not happen. There was nothing. At the moment when we said that now there will be an attack from the north, all at once - maybe it won't happen?" said the head of the DIU.

Budanov added that there are problems and they are getting worse. The head of intelligence is convinced that there will be no catastrophe, but it will not work to ignore them.

"I already told someone from the Western press: I won't have much good news this year, unfortunately," says Budanov.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov stated that the Russians planned to attack at the junction of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but leaned against Ukrainian defenses near Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

The offensive of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, the Russian occupiers tried to break through the defense line of the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv region. One of the goals of the aggressor country is the city of Vovchansk, the capture of which will make it possible to create a bridgehead for further strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces.

Western mass media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers are allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and push back the Defense Forces 10 km from the border with the Russian Federation.

President Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.