Missile was fired in direction of Kyiv - Air Force (updated)

On the afternoon of 14 July, air alerts were announced in Kyiv, Kyiv region and a number of regions.

This was reported with reference to the online air alert map.

As of 15.08, the current alert map was as follows:

In turn, the Air Force reported that a missile was launched in the direction of Kyiv.

"A missile in the Chernihiv region towards Kyiv!" the statement said.

Update.

At 15.12, the threat to the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions was declared over.