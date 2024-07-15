Germany has secretly transferred significant batch of military aid to Ukraine: Leopard 1A5, HIMARS and ammunition - media

In late June and early July, Germany secretly sent a huge military aid package to Ukraine, including tanks and air defence systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Merkur.

According to the publication, the package includes 39 tanks supplied by the German defence industry and the Bundeswehr.

Last week, Ukraine received ten more Leopard 1A5 battle tanks and twenty Marder infantry fighting vehicles from Germany.

This brings the total number of Marder tanks supplied by Germany to Ukraine to 120, and the number of repaired Leopard 1s to 50.

Read more: Australia announces new $250 million military aid package for Ukraine

In addition to ammunition for the Leopard 1 and Marder, the Ukrainian army received Biber tanks, two Dachs engineering tanks, two evacuation tanks and four Wisent 1 demining tanks.

Germany also delivered one more IRIS-T SLM air defence system (previously three) and one more IRIS-T SLS air defence system (previously one) to protect critical infrastructure and cities from Russian air attacks.

Three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems have also been added to the list of delivered weapons. The Bundeswehr does not have HIMARS in service, but has previously transferred four technically very similar multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine.

Read more: Pentagon: New $225 million aid package for Ukraine will include Patriot battery and various types of ammunition

Earlier it was reported that the third Patriot air defence system from Germany had arrived in Ukraine.