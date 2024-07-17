European Parliament adopts resolution in support of Ukraine

On Wednesday, 17 July, during a plenary session, the European Parliament approved a resolution in support of Ukraine by a majority vote.

The resolution was supported by 495 out of 679 MEPs.

It is noted that the resolution reaffirms support for "the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders".

Resolution condemns Orban's "peaceful voyages"

It condemned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent visit to Russia, "underlines that he did not represent the EU during this visit and considers this visit a blatant violation of EU treaties and common foreign policy".

A majority of MEPs condemned Hungary's abuse of its presidency of the EU Council and called on it to lift its blockade of funding for Ukraine from the European Peace Fund.

Support for Ukraine

In addition, the resolution calls for continued military, financial and other assistance to Ukraine, support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union and the use of frozen Russian assets. It also condemns the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt and Russia's hybrid attacks against the EU.

In this regard, the European Parliament calls on the Council of the EU to "continue and extend the sanctions policy against Russia and Belarus, while monitoring, reviewing and improving its effectiveness and impact".

