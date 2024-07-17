Electronic reservation of persons liable for military service is launched on Diia portal

Electronic reservation is now available in Diia. From now on, managers of critical enterprises and those that meet the needs of the Defense Forces can book employees through the Diia portal.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.

"The key goal of introducing reservation through Diia is to speed up the process as much as possible by making it automated and reducing waiting times as much as possible. Preliminary testing has shown that it takes about an hour to reserve an employee through Diia. All the necessary information will be available to the manager in his or her e-office. For an employee who has received a reservation, the information will be updated in their Reserve+ app. Those who want to receive a paper version of the reservation confirmation will also have this option," said Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

As noted, the service speeds up the reservation process by up to an hour, eliminates the human factor, and reduces the workload of ministry employees. Previously, information on reservations for Ukrainians liable for military service was checked manually, sometimes taking weeks.

How reservations work on the Diia portal

The head of the company submits the lists of employees liable for military service for reservation on the Diia portal and certifies the application with an electronic signature. The system will automatically check whether the person is officially employed and whether the data is available in the Oberih register. "Diia will send a notification to the manager about the result of the review within a day.

If the decision is positive, the employee's reservation information appears in the Reserve+ app. From that moment on, they are considered to be reserved. Later, the reservation extract can be downloaded from the Diia portal and printed if necessary.

"Electronic reservation through the Diia portal is available for businesses and institutions that are critical. The service works in a few clicks, and the result should not take longer than an hour. In this service, we have automated all the processes that can be automated to speed up the reservation process and avoid wasting time collecting documents or going to government agencies. The digitalization of the process eliminates the human factor, as all data is checked automatically, and the manager understands in real time who has been reserved and who has not, and what the reason for the refusal is," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also reported that a closed beta test was held before the service was launched, during which companies reserved 929 employees.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko, the reservation process used to be quite complicated. And due to data loss, people had to re-apply. The new service without a human factor on the Diia portal will make reservations quick and transparent. The result will be automatically displayed in the Reserve+ app.

Earlier, it was reported that soon it will be possible to apply for the status of a war veteran in Diia.