Ukraine’s accession to EU is priority of my second term in European Commission - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the integration of Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans into the EU will be a priority of her second term in office. These states have chosen freedom over oppression and deserve to become members of the bloc.

She said this in a speech in the European Parliament on Thursday, 18 July, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Von der Leyen called inviting countries to join the EU a "moral, historical and political responsibility", as "a bigger Union will be a stronger Union".

She promised to support the candidate countries by working on investment and reforms and integrating them into the EU legal framework where possible.

Read also on Censor.NET: Bilateral meetings between Ukraine and the European Commission started as part of the legislation screening process

"Accession will always be a merit-based process. And we guarantee that all countries will be ready for accession. But completing the formation of our Union is also in our core interests. And this will be a key priority for my Commission," the European Commissioner said.

She stressed that the future of Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans lies in the EU.

The Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia have made their free choice. They chose freedom over oppression. They chose democracy over-dependence. And some of them are paying a high price for this choice. So we must make our own choice and show unwavering commitment," von der Leyen concluded.

Also read: Borrell: Ukraine is moving towards EU membership at the speed of light