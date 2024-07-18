Slovakia will not boycott Hungary’s EU presidency, there is no reason to do so - President Pellegrini

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said that his country would not boycott Hungary's presidency of the EU Council.

He assured Hungarian President Tamás Szijjok that representatives of the Slovak government would take an active part in the events organized by the Hungarian side during their presidency.

"I want to make it very clear that the Slovak Republic will not participate and will not join any activities aimed at boycotting the Hungarian presidency of the EU Council during the Hungarian presidency," Pellegrini said.

He explained his position by saying that he sees no reason for a boycott.

"We see no reason to act contrary to the sovereign position of the government of an EU member state and its president just because someone doesn't like their actions," the Slovak leader added.

Pellegrini added that he does not believe that someone should be punished just for trying to engage in a dialog.

Hungary's Presidency of the EU Council and Orban's "peaceful trips"

On July 1, the Hungarian presidency of the EU Council began. It will last until the end of 2024.

Since the beginning of Budapest's presidency of the EU Council, Viktor Orban has paid visits to Moscow and Beijing as part of his "peacekeeping mission."

A number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. In particular, they emphasized that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

By the way, on Monday, July 15, the European Commission took some measures against Hungary due to the recent events that took place in the EU during Budapest's presidency.

