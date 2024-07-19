Blinken on Ukraine policy if US president changes: We are committed to help Kyiv for next decade

The United States has committed itself to helping Ukraine over the next decade. This is enshrined in the bilateral security agreement signed by Washington and Kyiv.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a speech at the Aspen Forum in Colorado, Voice of America reports, Censor.NET informs.

Blinken assured that whoever becomes the next US president, Washington has a commitment to support Ukraine.

"Every administration has the ability to set its own policy, we cannot block the future. But only a week ago at the NATO summit, more than 20 countries gathered on the sidelines of the summit to announce that they had negotiated and signed 10-year bilateral security agreements. This means that all of these countries, including the United States, have committed themselves to helping Ukraine over the next decade, to building its deterrence capabilities, to building its defense," the Secretary of State said.

The senior official emphasized that there is currently a "strong bipartisan majority in support of Ukraine" in both houses of the US Congress. Also, according to Blinken, whoever becomes the next president of the United States will have to take into account the geopolitical situation.

"I think there is still support, and I think any administration will take that into account. Any administration has to ask itself the hard questions: if we stop, if we reverse, and if we turn away from Ukraine, what will Putin do? He will then actually resume aggression and may have a chance to succeed where he has not been able to so far," the US Secretary of State said.

Blinken believes that Russian dictator Putin will not stop in Ukraine if he wins the war. His next targets could be other countries in the region, including NATO allies.

"And other potential aggressors who are far from Ukraine, far from Europe, they are also drawing conclusions from this situation," the US foreign minister said.

The diplomat added that over the past two and a half years, the United States has continued to be a leader among countries in terms of support for Ukraine. He assured that this will continue.

