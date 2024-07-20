Russians occupied Rozdolivka - DeepState

Russian military occupied the village of Rozdolivka, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

According to analysts, the enemy advanced in Prohres and occupied Rozdolivka.

In addition, DeepState said that the situation regarding Ivano-Daryivka is being clarified.

