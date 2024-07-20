ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8051 visitors online
News War
24 549 72

Russians occupied Rozdolivka - DeepState

Російські ДРГ активні на Сумщині, прориву кордону не було

Russian military occupied the village of Rozdolivka, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

Карта Роздолівка

According to analysts, the enemy advanced in Prohres and occupied Rozdolivka.

In addition, DeepState said that the situation regarding Ivano-Daryivka is being clarified.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian troops occupied Urozhayne, - DeepState

Author: 

occupation (1905) Donetska region (4021)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 