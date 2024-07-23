Russians store almost 4 million tons of garbage in occupied Donetsk region - National Resistance Center

The territory of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region is buried in almost 4 million tons of waste.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Resistance Center.

"3 million 620 thousand tons of hazardous waste are lying in the open air in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. No one utilizes or neutralizes them. Quite the contrary - the amount of garbage is only increasing every month," the statement said.

It is noted that the occupation authorities not only do not solve this problem but also made Donetsk region a landfill for dumping garbage from the Rostov region. The National Resistance Center emphasizes that half of the toxic waste was brought here from Russia.

"The Russian occupation administration does not see a problem with this. At least it convinces the locals that a waste processing plant will soon be built here. However, while the enemy's henchmen are making promises, landfills are growing exponentially," the National Resistance Center emphasizes.

Read more: Russians are agitating Ukrainians to leave occupied territories for remote regions of Russia - National Resistance Centre

They add that under the guise of a processing plant, the occupiers are organizing a new landfill "Luhansk" near Rodakove on the border of Lutuhyn and Slovianoserbsk districts.

As a reminder, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, recently said that 1.5 million tons of garbage from Rostov and Voronezh are expected in the occupied Luhansk region every year.