Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters escape from encirclement near Prohres in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Soldiers of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade managed to escape from the encirclement of Russian troops north of the village of Prohres in Donetsk region. At the same time, the command of the OSGT Khortytsia did not confirm the encirclement, but recognized the "tense and difficult" situation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of DeepState analysts.

It is noted that on Wednesday, July 24, north of Prohres was an extremely dynamic and tense day.

"Around 2 p.m., as predicted, a number of observation posts of the 1st and 3rd battalions were completely encircled. The brigade commander did not give the order to break through, so the personnel in the area faced the fact that the guys would have to fight their way through," the analysts write.

Read more: Lie about situation at front has consequences, it must be stopped - Sentsov

According to DeepState, with the help of coordinated actions of artillery, aerial reconnaissance and related forces, as well as under the control of officers on the ground, the men from the 1st and 3rd battalions were able to escape from the encirclement "intact."

"It was a very nerve-wracking and difficult operation. A delay of even a couple of hours could have led to a second encirclement. There is no need to explain how many information reasons the Katsap propaganda would have received.

The most important thing is that the soldiers are alive and continue to hold back the enemy. The 31st and 47th SMB remain the main pillars of defense in that area. Of course, not without the help of seconded units, which are quite numerous," DeepState added.

Read more: No signs of Russians amassing groups for offensive in Zaporizhzhia - OSGT Tavria

What is being said by OSGT Khortytsia?

The command of the OSGT Khortytsia in a comment to Hromadske did not confirm the encirclement, but recognized the "tense and difficult" situation.

They noted that it was "not the right time to comment on the enemy's actions and the actions of our soldiers."

Commentary of the 47th SMB

At the same time, the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which, according to DeepState, along with 31 brigade "remain the main backbone of defense in that area," said that the situation is "conditionally, consistently bad and there is no improvement so far.

This is the most difficult area because the Russians are trying to surround Kostiantynivka from both the north and south. Now they are actively pushing through in this area. After reaching Avdiivka, they are putting pressure very actively," the source commented to the publication.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: enemy struck 2,812 strikes, infrastructure was damaged in Kostiantynivka and Toretsk. PHOTOS

Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that there is a threat of encirclement of a part of the Defense Forces group near Prohres in Donetsk region.