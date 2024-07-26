If Ukraine does not resume oil transit by September, Hungary faces fuel shortage - Orban’s Chief of Staff Gulyás

The Hungarian government said that Ukraine allegedly put Budapest in a "hopeless situation" by stopping the transit of Russian oil from "Lukoil" company.

This was stated by the Chief of Staff of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Gergely Gulyás, Censor.NET reports with reference to Telex.

According to him, Ukraine is blackmailing Hungary and Slovakia by blocking crude oil supplies. He believes that if the situation does not change, there may be a fuel shortage in the country.

"If the situation is not resolved, there may be a shortage of fuel, but there is no reason to panic, there are reserves, they can be safely guaranteed until September, and until then, we need to find a solution," Gulyás said.

Read more: Hungary will block EU money to help Ukraine with weapons due to situation with transit of "Lukoil" oil - Szijjarto

He argues that it is in Hungary's interest for Ukraine to restore the original situation.

He believes that Ukraine is putting Hungary in a "no-win situation" and reminds that Budapest is helping Kyiv with electricity supplies and providing shelter to Ukrainian refugees.

However, according to the Hungarian government representative, Hungary will not use this to blackmail Ukraine.

Read more: Poland offers to hold meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lviv, but Hungary is against it - media

As a reminder, on July 18, Slovakia and Hungary announced that Ukraine had stopped the transit of Lukoil's oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

"Lukoil has been under sanctions in Ukraine since 2018, but they were limited - they only concerned the withdrawal of capital, restrictions on trade operations, and a ban on participation in the privatization or lease of state property. In June 2024, the National Security and Defense Council significantly expanded them, adding, among other things, a ban on transit.