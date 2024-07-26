Since beginning of day, 78 combat engagements took place. Enemy concentrates offensive actions at Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been active along almost the entire frontline. It is concentrating its offensive efforts on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions. A total of 78 combat engagements have taken place so far.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff on the situation at the front as of 16 hours on July 26.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical artillery shelling and air strikes from the territory of the Russian Federation. Artillery and mortar fire hit the areas of Kliusy, Iskryskivka, Oleksandrivka, Riasne, Pavlivka, Khrinivka, Leonivka, Slavhorod, and Velyka Pysarivka. Russian terrorists fired unguided aerial missiles from Su-25 attack aircraft at the area of Basivka.

Kharkiv region is undergoing systematic bombardment by enemy aircraft. Today, the occupiers dropped a total of 11 GABs from Russian territory. The strikes hit the areas of Tykhe, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Vovchanski Khutory.

The situation in Kharkiv region

Seven enemy attacks near Slobozhanske, Hlyboke and Vovchansk were repelled in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy assaulted our positions three times near Stelmakhivka, Tabaivka and Pishchane. Fighting continues near the latter two settlements. The occupiers bombarded Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and shelled with unguided air-to-surface missiles near Synkivka.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevske, Novoserhiivka and Novoiehorivka. Two engagements ended without success for the enemy, three more are ongoing. The occupiers are most active in the vicinity of Nevske.

In the Siversk direction, the invaders made three unsuccessful attacks near Verkhnokamianske and Ivanodarivka. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our troops repelled four enemy assaults near Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar during the day. The occupiers are acting with the support of aviation - they are attacking with unguided air-to-surface missiles.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked seven times near Zalizne, Pivnichne and New York. Firefights continue near each of these settlements. In addition, the invaders launched air strikes on New York and Druzhba with unguided aircraft missiles.

Most of the combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 23 attempts to force our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Vesele, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Tymofiivka. More than half of the combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also launched four air strikes in the areas of Oleksandropil and Novoselivka Persha.

Active fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction. So far, Ukrainian defenders have repelled eight attacks by the occupation army and continue to repel the invaders in four more engagements. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka. Invaders bombarded the territory near Ukrainka with GABs.

The situation in the South

One enemy attack near Vodiane was repelled in the Vremivka direction. Fighting continues in four locations near Kostyantynivka, Staromlynivka and Vodiane. The enemy attacked with unguided aerial missiles near Urozhaine.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers received a fierce rebuff near the settlements of Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka, having carried out five attacks. In addition, they bombarded the area of Mala Tokmachka with seven GABs and launched more than 120 unguided aerial missiles. The unguided air-to-surface missiles were fired in the direction of Huliaipole, Lobkove and Kamianske.

According to the General Staff, there are no major changes in other areas. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy and try to inflict maximum possible losses.

