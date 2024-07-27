Russians captured Vovche in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

The Russian military occupied the village of Vovche, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy captured Vovche and advanced in Yasnobrodivka, Krasnohorivka, near Dibrova and Zhelanne," the statement said.

A week ago, DeepState reported on the occupation of Rozdolivka.

