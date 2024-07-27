ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11814 visitors online
News War
15 865 118

Russians captured Vovche in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

The Russian military occupied the village of Vovche, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy captured Vovche and advanced in Yasnobrodivka, Krasnohorivka, near Dibrova and Zhelanne," the statement said.

Карта DeepState: окупація Вовчого

A week ago, DeepState reported on the occupation of Rozdolivka.

Read also on Censor.NET: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russians attack most intensively in Pokrovske direction, but pay a high price

Author: 

occupation (1865) Donetska region (3606)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 