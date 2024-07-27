F-16 training centre trains first group of pilots in Romania

The European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania has graduated its first group of pilots. These are pilots from Romania.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in a press release from the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

Romanian pilots have already received their licenses. During the training, they went through various scenarios, including flying missions at night and training with pilots from NATO member states. The next group of Romanian pilots has already started training. Later, the European Training Center will start training Ukrainian pilots.

"I look forward to the moment when the first Ukrainian pilots will be trained here. Ukraine really needs to strengthen its air defense," said Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

According to the report, the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 24 F-16 fighter jets.

As a reminder, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that this year's F-16s will be used on the battlefield