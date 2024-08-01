ENG
Russians seize Tymofiivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

The Russian army has seized the village of Tymofiivka in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deep State.

In addition, the enemy advanced near Krasnohorivka, Panteleimonivka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Vesele and New York.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military occupied the village of Vovche in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

