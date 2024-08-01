Occupiers killed one person, injured 10 others in Kherson region over last day

20 settlements of the Kherson region came under enemy fire last day, July 31.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Last day, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Berehove, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Antonivka, Sadove, Beryslav, Chervonyi Maiak, Piatykhatky, Lvove, Vysokopillia, Mykhailivka, Nova Kamianka, Chervony Yar were under enemy fire and airstrikes. , Havrylivka, Petropavlivka, and the city of Kherson," the message reads.

The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, including a high-rise building and 27 private houses. An office building, an outbuilding, and private cars were also damaged.

"Due to Russian aggression, one person died, another 10 were injured," Prokudin emphasized.

A 49-year-old woman was injured in an enemy strike in the Dnipro district of Kherson. She received an explosive injury, injuries to the abdomen, shoulder and lower leg.

A 45-year-old man was hit by an enemy attack in the village of Sadove. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury, traumatic amputation of the forearm, and injuries to the lower limb.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by the "ambulance" brigade in serious condition.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 2 "Shahed-131/136" over the territory of the region.

On the morning of August 1, a resident of Berislav, who was attacked by a Russian drone a few days ago, went to the hospital.

A 66-year-old man received a contusion, an explosive injury, and a burn on his forearm due to dropping explosives from a drone. The victim is provided with medical assistance.

Read more: Occupiers attacked village in Kherson region with drone: man was wounded