Air defense forces destroyed 7 "Shaheds" launched by Russians at night - Air Force

Air defense forces destroyed 7 UAVs, which the Russian Federation used to attack Ukraine on the night of August 1.

This was announced by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, Censor.NET informs.

"On the night of August 1, 2024, the enemy struck with ballistic missiles "Iskander-M" from the Voronezh region - Russian Federation and Crimea, as well as with attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the directions of Cape Chauda - Crimea, Kursk - Russian Federation," the message reads.

According to Oleschuk, the radio engineering forces identified and escorted 7 "Shaheds".

All of them were shot down by anti-aircraft defense in the Kyiv, Poltava, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Also remind, that on the night of July 31, the air defense forces destroyed 89 UAVs and one missile that the Russian Federation used to attack Ukraine.It was one of the most massive attacks by the "Shahed-131/136" UAVs.