ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12180 visitors online
News War
735 0

Air defense forces destroyed 7 "Shaheds" launched by Russians at night - Air Force

1 серпня ППО знищили 7 шахедів

Air defense forces destroyed 7 UAVs, which the Russian Federation used to attack Ukraine on the night of August 1.

This was announced by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, Censor.NET informs.

"On the night of August 1, 2024, the enemy struck with ballistic missiles "Iskander-M" from the Voronezh region - Russian Federation and Crimea, as well as with attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the directions of Cape Chauda - Crimea, Kursk - Russian Federation," the message reads. 

Read more: Borrell calls for urgent provision of more air defence and weapons to Ukraine after massive Russian drone attack on Kyiv

According to Oleschuk, the radio engineering forces identified and escorted 7 "Shaheds".

All of them were shot down by anti-aircraft defense in the Kyiv, Poltava, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Also remind, that on the night of July 31, the air defense forces destroyed 89 UAVs and one missile that the Russian Federation used to attack Ukraine.It was one of the most massive attacks by the "Shahed-131/136" UAVs.

Author: 

drone (1600) Anti-aircraft warfare (1475) Air forces (1432)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 