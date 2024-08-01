Hungary increases security risks for Europe - Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that Hungary's decision to simplify the entry procedure for citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus increases security risks in Europe.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LRT.

"Unilateral decisions of Hungary, in particular regarding the simplification of issuing visas to citizens of Russia and Belarus, contradict EU values, principles of solidarity and agreements. ... Hungary, which allows citizens of the aggressor country, Russia, and the country that participates (in the aggression. - Ed. .), Belarus to travel freely in Europe increases the security risks in Europe," he said.

It will be recalled that it was previously reported that after Orban's visit to Moscow, Hungary simplified the conditions of entry for Russians and Belarusians.

The European Commission will speak with Hungarian authorities to find out the extent of Budapest's decision to simplify entry for citizens of Russia and Belarus.

