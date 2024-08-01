Under guise of volunteers, he smuggled 74 draft dodgers abroad: village council deputy will be tried in Ternopil region

A pre-trial investigation has been completed against a deputy of a village council in Ternopil region who organized an illegal scheme to smuggle persons who were subject to mobilization across the state border of Ukraine. The suspect faces up to seven years in prison.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers found that the suspect, acting as a deputy of one of the village councils, was mobilized and served in one of the military units of Ternopil.

What is the offender accused of?

Having gained access to official documents, he entered false information in letters of justification for volunteers to travel abroad to import humanitarian aid for the military. Instead of the real names of the volunteer drivers, he entered the data of the draft dodgers into the documents. Then, on the basis of fake letters of justification, such persons were included in the automated information system and were allowed to travel freely outside Ukraine, but did not return.

In this way, between July 2022 and January 2023, he helped 74 men with military service to cross the border.

What does he face?

Police investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 332 (organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed against several persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The accused faces imprisonment for a term of 5 to 7 years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

