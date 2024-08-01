Holovko, suspect in bribery, who was reinstated in court as head of Ternopil regional council, was fired again

On Thursday, August 1, deputies of the Ternopil Regional Council voted again at an extraordinary session to dismiss Mykhailo Holovko from his post. To resolve this issue, the deputies held a secret ballot.

It is noted that 40 out of 63 deputies gathered at the extraordinary session. The voting was conducted by secret ballot procedure. A special voting room and ballot box were set up in the session hall. The deputies had an hour to make their decision.

All 40 deputies registered in the session hall voted in favor of dismissing Mykhailo Holovko from the post of chairman of the Ternopil Regional Council.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, on the same day, August 1, the Lviv Administrative Court reinstated Mykhailo Holovko, suspected of bribery, as the head of the Ternopil Regional Council.

Earlier it was reported that on June 26, the SAPO served a notice of suspicion to the head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, who were caught asking for and receiving a bribe from a volunteer businessman. The actions of the individuals are qualified under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On June 28, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on Ternopil Regional Council Chairman Mykhailo Holovko and two former deputy heads of Ternopil Regional State Administration, Ihor Demianchuk and Ihor Haiduk, who are suspected of taking bribes from an entrepreneur. The HACC sentenced all of them to two months of arrest or bail in the amount of UAH 805,000. In late June, Holovko was released on bail of UAH 805,000.

On July 3, Censor.NET reported that the head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of bribery by the NABU and the SAPO, returned to his job after being detained and released on bail.

