Sullivan: Navalny was planned to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison in February, was to be released as part of a large-scale prisoner exchange that took place on Thursday, August 1,

National Security Advisor to the US President Jake Sullivan said this during a briefing, European Pravda wrotes, Censor.NET reports.

According to the White House spokesman, the United States "worked with partners on an agreement that would concern Alexei Navalny."

"Unfortunately, he has passed away," Sullivan added.

As a reminder, the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny became known on February 16, 2024.

A number of world leaders blamed Navalny's death on the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Subsequently, the European Union, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States imposed sanctions against Russia over the death of the opposition politician.

Read more: Navalny’s widow speaks in European Parliament: You can’t negotiate with Putin, you’re not dealing with politician, you’re dealing with monster

Large-scale exchange of prisoners between Western countries and Russia

On Thursday, August 1, a prisoner exchange took place between Russia and Western countries. The exchange was confirmed by US President Joe Biden.

According to the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the exchange list included a total of 24 prisoners: Russia exchanged 16 prisoners for eight people held in the United States, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, and Poland.

The day before, Turkey announced mediation between Russia and the West in the "largest prisoner exchange in recent times." The media reported that the exchange took place in Ankara.

We should add that this is the largest prisoner exchange between the West and Russia since the Cold War.

Read more: 13 Azovstal defenders returned from Russian captivity - Coordination Headquarters