The decision to deport the Russian killer Vadym Krasikov was made by the immigration authorities of the city of Straubing. They function outside the control of official Berlin.

As Censor.NET informs, Die Welt writes about it.

In 2019, Vadym Krasikov killed an opponent of the Kremlin regime, former Chechen field commander Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, in a Berlin park. Keeler was sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to current German law, those sentenced to life imprisonment can be released either after serving 15 years or through a presidential pardon. However, Krasykov did not ask for the latter. So deportation was the only option for releasing the killer.

He was in prison in the city of Straubing in Lower Bavaria. Therefore, it was the immigration authorities there, which are outside the control of Berlin, that decided on the deportation. And the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, later only admitted that it was difficult.

"It was not an easy decision for anyone to deport a murderer sentenced to life in prison after several years in prison," Scholz said, adding that the need to serve the sentence, in this case, must be weighed "against the risk to the lives and health of innocent people," imprisoned in Russia, and unjustly politically imprisoned".

Exchange of prisoners between Western countries and the Russian Federation

On Thursday, August 1, an exchange of prisoners took place between Russia and Western countries. The exchange was confirmed by US President Joe Biden.

As US President National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, there were 24 prisoners in total on the exchange list: the Russian Federation exchanged 16 prisoners for eight people held in the USA, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, and Poland.

It will be recalled that the day before Turkey announced mediation between Russia and the West in the "largest recent" prisoner exchange operation. Media reported that the exchange took place in Ankara.

We should add that this is the largest exchange of prisoners between the West and Russia since the Cold War.

