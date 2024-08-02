The Kremlin has recognized the work of Vadim Krasikov, who was sentenced to life in prison in Germany for the murder of a former Chechen field commander, for the FSB.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Radio Liberty, this was stated by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, Krasikov served in the Alpha unit together with Putin's bodyguards.

Peskov also acknowledged the work of Artem and Anna Dultsev, convicted of espionage in Slovenia, for Russian intelligence.

Putin's spokesman said they were illegal reconnaissance men. The couple's children do not speak Russian and only learned about their parents' connection to Russia on the plane to Moscow. In Slovenia, the Dultsevs posed as Argentines. Their children did not recognize Putin when they met him at the airport.

Read more: SSU: Two Russian spies, who collected data on locations of Defense Forces in Odesa region, get 8 years in prison

Prisoner exchange between Western countries and the Russian Federation

On Thursday, August 1, a prisoner exchange took place between Russia and Western countries. The exchange was confirmed by US President Joe Biden.

According to the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the exchange list included a total of 24 prisoners: Russia exchanged 16 prisoners for eight people held in the United States, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, and Poland.

The day before, Turkey announced mediation between Russia and the West in the "largest prisoner exchange in recent times." The media reported that the exchange took place in Ankara.

We should add that this is the largest prisoner exchange between the West and Russia since the Cold War.

Read more: Russia plans to convene meeting of UN Security Council over supply of F-16s to Ukraine