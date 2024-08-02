Judge Oleksiienko, who set bail as preventive measure for Chervinskyi, complained about interference in her work - Lawyer Yosypov

Judge Iryna Oleksiienko, who, as part of the board, set bail as a preventive measure for Roman Chervinskyi, filed a complaint with the HCJ in connection with interference in her professional activities.

"Pressure on the court and whether there is still a rock bottom that the prosecutor can hit in the case of Roman Chervinskyi? Judge Oleksiienko, who, as part of the panel, determined bail as an alternative measure of restraint for Chervinskyi, filed a complaint with the High Council of Justice related to interference in her professional activities," the lawyer said.

According to Yosypov, it is currently unknown what this interference is about.

"(Whether it is intimidation, persecution, etc.), but it is a fact that it is carried out by the prosecutor with the involvement of operational units. Given that the SSU was involved in the operational support in the Chervinskyi case, the SSU itself is such an operational unit. This is another indicator that the prosecution does not have and did not have legitimate arguments to convince the court, so it is forced to use direct pressure on it," the lawyer added.

Roman Chervinskyi's case

The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinskyi was among them. Subsequently, as the SSU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinskyi gave an exclusive interview for Censor.NET in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU served Chervinskyi with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinskyi was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favour of Chervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organised an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelensky confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinskyi was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service.

On 17 July 2024, Chervinskyi was released on bail, extending his detention until 4 August. On 18 July 2024, the Court placed Chervinskyi under round-the-clock house arrest as part of a new criminal proceeding.

