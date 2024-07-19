The country's leadership appoints people who do not have their own opinions, rather than those who show results through their work.

This was stated by Colonel Roman Chervinskyi after he was released from the pre-trial detention centre, Censor.NET reports.

"Zelenskyy came to power. What did he come on? Poroshenko is bad, Poroshenko says: "There will be a war tomorrow". Only because of what Poroshenko said, there will be a war. This is not normal. This is a mental illness. And because of this, I think we have problems," he said.

Chervinskyi also thanked Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov for his support and promised to come to the journalist for an interview.

Yura, he accompanied me through life since Wagnergate. He began to communicate with me why, because he found out that there was Givi, Motorola, and others. This person admires not how good you are, whether you are Zelenskyy, Yermak, or Poroshenko, but your actions, your real actions and results of work. And this is the most important thing. That's what he said at the first press conferences to Zelenskyy: "Why are you lying? Tell the truth. Just tell the truth and everything will be fine." And so today, our government have backed themselves into such corner that they are forced to lie to everyone., both here and abroad. Before the war, they talked to the Russians, now they talk to the Russians. As a result, no one understands how much they can be trusted today. That's what this witness Zaiets in my case, an SSU officer, the head of the main department, is like. Today he said: "There was an operation, I was on a business trip". Tomorrow he says: "No, I forbade it". He is the head of the SSU department. He is responsible for the life of the whole of Kyiv. And Kyivans are counting on such a person. He will pack his suitcases, where the money is, and run. And when he sees that Kyiv has not been captured, he will come back and say: "I was here". That's how they do it, and that's how they recruit people like that. Maliuk put himself in this situation," Chervinskyi said.

He also called for the results of his work to be evaluated, not his personality: "Everyone supported us, rewarded us. The chairman said: "You are the best. The SSU looks up to you". And he decided to put me in jail. Do you think strategically or do you think like Yermak said? When Sasha, my deputy for Wagner, came to court, he said: "As Yermak said, so it will be - destroy the materials". That's how people don't have an opinion. They want to turn the whole country into the 95th Quarter, where everyone dances according to their roles."

Roman Chervinskyi's case

The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinskyi was among them. Subsequently, as the SSU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinskyi gave an exclusive interview for Censor.NET in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU served Chervinskyi with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinskyi was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favour of Chervinskyi.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organised an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelensky confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinskyi was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service.

On 17 July 2024, Chervinskyi was released on bail, extending his detention until 4 August. On 18 July 2024, the Court placed Chervinskyi under round-the-clock house arrest as part of a new criminal proceeding.