Customer explained why National Military Cemetery would be built by company established day after tender was announced: "There are successful cases"

A tender for the construction of the National Military Memorial Cemetery in Hatne, which took place on August 1, was attended by one participant. It was the Building UA consortium with an offer of UAH 1.76 billion, according to the Prozorro system.

It was created by three companies: "Euroelitbud (Odesa), Akam (Dnipro), and Brovary Road Construction Department No. 50 PJSC (Kyiv region). The consortium was registered a day after the tender was announced, which was emphasized by most of the media that published news about the tender, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

This caused a significant public outcry, and the state institution National War Memorial Cemetery (NWMC) had to issue a public explanation.

"There is nothing surprising that a group of companies saw some requirements for participation in the project to build the National Military Memorial Cemetery... communicated with their colleagues, realized what experience they could bring to this consortium, and after the requirements were announced, this company was created. This is not new, there are many precedents and successful cases," Yaroslav Starushchenko, Deputy Director of NWMC, said at a briefing on September 2.

All companies in the consortium have been audited and no sanctioned persons have been identified in their structure.

The NWMC website states that the consortium members are not one-day firms. They have been operating since 1996, 2006, and 2014, and have dozens of projects in their portfolio, including participation in the reconstruction of the first phase of the Holodomor Memorial Complex and the overhaul of the Bashtanka- Bereznehuvate road in Mykolaiv region.

"Treason is canceled," the publication quoted Starushchenko as saying.

The contract has not yet been signed, which is expected to happen on August 6, 2024.