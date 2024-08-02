ENG
Air defense system shoots down five enemy reconnaissance drones in south - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

ППО на півдні збила п'ять розвідувальних дронів ворога, - Повітряні сили

During the day on August 2, air defense shot down five Russian reconnaissance drones in southern Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Among the targets destroyed by the Air Defense Forces are three ZALA UAVs and two Supercam UAVs.

ППО на півдні збила п'ять розвідувальних дронів ворога, - Повітряні сили

It is also reported that on the afternoon of August 2, the occupiers attacked Odesa region with three ballistic missiles, probably Iskander-M, from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Read more: Air defence destroyed 11 drones of various types - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

