2 out of 4 "Iskanders", two X-59 missiles and 15 out of 16 "Shaheds" were destroyed - Air Force

On the night of 6 August 2024, the enemy fired 4 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Kyiv region from Voronezh region, 2 X-59 guided missiles from the airspace over the Azov Sea, and 16 Shahed attack UAVs from Cape Chauda - Crimea and Kursk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force.

What did our air defence manage to shoot down?

According to the Air Force, the air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, anti-aircraft missile troops and Air Force electronic warfare units.

" Two 'Iskander-M'/KN-23 ballistic missiles, two X-59 guided missiles and 15 attack UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions as a result of the air combat.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the night before, air alert was announced in a number of regions. Explosions were heard in Kyiv.