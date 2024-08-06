Construction of National Military Cemetery: Tender involves person related to OP Birkadze’s adviser

The "Building Ua" consortium, which received the right to build the first stage of the military cemetery, may be linked to the person involved in the NABU leaks, advisor to the Presidential Office Georgiy Birkadze.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Earlier, the media reported that the "National Military Memorial Cemetery" on 1 August selected the winner for the construction of the first stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery within the Gatne territorial community in Kyiv region. It was the "Building Ua" consortium from Kyiv.

According to the Youcontrol analytical system, the Building Ua consortium was established on 4 July 2024, the day after the tender for the construction of the first stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery was announced.

Thus, the "Building Ua" consortium includes, among others, Natalia Poberezhets, who owns another company, "Budvizhn".

Until the end of 2022, this company was called "BRK Transalliance" and belonged to Sviatoslav Puzniak, who managed "Transalliance Group" LLC in 2016-2019.

The founder of "Transalliance Group" LLC was, in particular, Georgiy Birkadze, who is suspected of involvement in the case of disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by a NABU detective.

Read more: National military cemetery to be built by company established a day after tender announcement

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, together with the National Police, was conducting searches at the NABU.

Later, the SAPO commented on the information about the search of one of the NABU employees. They noted that no searches or investigative actions were carried out at the NABU premises. The search was carried out exclusively at the place of residence of the current NABU employee - a detective of one of the units.

The Anti-Corruption Court allowed the SAPO to conduct searches at the home of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Birkadze as part of the case of disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by a NABU detective.

Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a pre-trial investigation into the possible leak.

Read more: Customer explained why National Military Cemetery would be built by company established day after tender was announced: "There are successful cases"