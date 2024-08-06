Suspicion notice served to MID special forces officer Tamryan who tried to kill civilian during occupation of Kyiv region - SSU

Another Russian war criminal involved in the torture of civilians during the occupation of part of the Kyiv region has been identified.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the case is about Oleksandr Tamryan, a 24-year-old serviceman of the 14th Separate Special Forces Brigade of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (MID). At the beginning of the full-scale war, he took part in the capture of the village of Kozarovychi in the Vyshhorod district. During the occupation of the settlement, Tamryan was involved in the so-called "mopping up operations" aimed at identifying members of the resistance movement in the region.

It is known that in early March 2022, while in the village, he, along with other Russian military personnel, visited the homes of local residents. During one of these "raids," Tamryan broke into the yard of a 50-year-old man and knocked him down with the butt of a rifle. Then he and four other ruscists continued to beat the victim with their feet and rifle butts. In this way, Tamryan tried to get a "confession" from the man to cooperate with the Defense Forces, but the attacker failed. Then the occupiers left the victim bleeding in the yard, and the perpetrator threatened him that he would return and kill the man.

The SSU reports that the victim managed to hide and thus avoided physical violence. As a result of the beating, the ruscists broke his ribs, cracked his skull, and damaged his chest, lower back, and legs.

Tamryan was served a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruel treatment of civilians committed by a group of persons). Comprehensive measures are underway to punish the Russian war criminal.

