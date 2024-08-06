Consequences of RF attack on Kyiv region: Debris fell in two districts of region, damaged facades and windows of high-rise buildings, private houses, businesses and gas stations

Work to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region is ongoing. Currently, debris has fallen in two districts of the region.

According to Censor.NET, Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the night attack on Kyiv region as of 6:00 p.m.

Thus, it is reported that as a result of the attack, the fall of debris was recorded in two districts of the Kyiv region. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure.

According to him, such damage was recorded in one of the districts:

windows were smashed in four multi-storey residential buildings;

the windscreens of a private house were damaged and windows were smashed. One car was also damaged;

the windows of two gas stations were smashed and the facades were shattered;

in a multi-storey building with office premises, doors and windows were smashed and the facade was shattered;

the blast wave damaged the windows of a utility company;

windows were smashed in one of the shopping centers and cafes;

windows and frames were smashed in a warehouse on the territory of a garage cooperative;

windows at four enterprises were also damaged.

In addition, the blast wave damaged the house of a forester.

In another area, the debris of an enemy target was found in a private house. There were no casualties or damage to buildings.

All operational services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

As a reminder, at night the enemy attacked Kyiv region with missiles and attack drones, and there was damage to houses. As reported, air raid alerts were announced in a number of regions the night before. Explosions were heard in Kyiv.

According to the Air Force, 2 out of 4 Iskanders, two X-59 missiles and 15 out of 16 Shaheds were destroyed.