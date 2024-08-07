Putin was informed about situation in Kursk region: Residents of border region are being evacuated

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was informed about the situation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Acting Governor of the the Kursk region Oleksiy Smirnov announced this on the network, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, he reported the operational situation to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief by phone. Volodymyr Volodymyrovych keeps the situation under personal control. The President emphasized that support to our region will be provided in all directions," he noted.

Smirnov added that the regional authorities organized the evacuation of residents from the border areas.

Also remind, on August 6, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the battles in the Kursk region.

The authorities of the Kursk region announced "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation assured that there is no advance of the Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was published online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under a convoy along a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

