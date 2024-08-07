On August 9, Holosiivskyi court will hold hearing on drunk driving car accident with dead person: Driver did not appear in court, but was later released from pre-trial detention center

The Holosiivskyi court will hold a trial in the case of last year's fatal road accident in Kyiv, which killed Nelia Nekrasova. The suspect did not appear at the last hearing, and was later released from the pre-trial detention centre.

Her husband, Oleksandr Nekrasov, said this on Facebook.

"On 16 October last year, my wife Nelia was killed in a car accident in Kyiv. A drunk driver drove into the oncoming lane at high speed, and there was a head-on collision. There is video footage, witnesses, and the results of the examination, where the alcohol level is many times higher than the norm. It would seem that there is all the necessary evidence to ensure that this person has long received the punishment he deserves. BUT. The trials are still ongoing and a situation has arisen that has allowed him to be free and stay there," he said.

According to the man, the next court hearing was supposed to take place on 5 August, but the suspect did not appear. At that time, he was still in the Lukianivka DETENTION CENTRE. The defence lawyers later explained that they had not been notified, although the date had been agreed in their presence.

"It could have even been connected from the cell via Skype. But the judge agreed with this and decided to postpone the hearing due to the lack of defence of the accused. And the next day, he was released from the DETENTION CENTRE. It happened because on that day, the term of detention expired, it is determined by the court and, if necessary, extended. In this case, it was not extended, and the person who committed a serious crime was released. In other words, he can get drunk again, he can drive, he can come to me with his son. But okay, no predictions, just facts," Oleksandr continued.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, 9 August.

He must appear. There are serious reasons to think that he will NOT appear. Then, of course, he should be put on the wanted list, etc., etc. But he can just run away, disappear. HE SHOULDN'T HAVE BEEN RELEASED FROM CUSTODY. I suspect that this move with "we were not warned about the date" was premeditated, and simply part of a strategy to avoid punishment," Nekrasov added.

He called on representatives of the Armed Forces to attend the meeting and ensure that it was conducted in accordance with the law.

"If the press is present in the room, they will not dare to break the law and get this scumbag off. I ask you to publicise this story! I will not leave this case for the sake of Nelia, for the sake of our Mikhasia, who lost his mother at the age of 4, and whom I am now raising alone. I just ask that everything be done according to the law. And the person who took another person's life paid for it," the man concluded.

The hearing will be held on 9 August at 11:00 a.m. in the Holosiivskyi court, 14A Polkovnyka Potekhina Street.

