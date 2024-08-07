Evacuation from 28 settlements in Donetsk region continues, 481 children evacuated overnight

Over the past day on August 6, 372 families with 481 children left the settlements of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Department of Communication of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The department reminded that the evacuation of children from 28 settlements of Donetsk region is currently underway.

Twenty evacuation teams from the police and the State Emergency Service were involved in the evacuation of the Lyman, Illinivka, Myrnohrad, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Kurakhove territorial communities. Among them: "White Angels", police paramedics together with SES employees, "Phoenix" evacuation teams, patrol officers and representatives of military administrations.

The children are evacuated in armored vehicles, as the enemy is actively using FPV drones in the above-mentioned communities. Passengers are also provided with special protection, such as helmets and body armor.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that children are evacuated only with the consent of their parents or other legal representatives and with the accompaniment of at least one parent (this right can be transferred to another relative or guardianship authorities).

Working groups check families in settlements to determine the exact number of minors. Police officers are going around the streets, interviewing neighbors and convincing citizens of the need to rescue children.

Over the past day, 372 families with 481 children have left the danger zone. In total, 2462 families with 3903 children are to be evacuated.

